Animal shelter and county clerk partner for ‘Paws at the Polls’

Leaders say it's a perfect combination of civic engagement and community service.

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — If you’re planning to cast your vote in-person in Santa Fe County, you can go home with more than just an “I Voted” sticker this weekend.

Española Humane is partnering with the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office for the ‘Paws at the Polls’ event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pojoaque Satellite Office in Santa Fe.

What is the event? Essentially, you can adopt a pet while you vote. Leaders said it’s the perfect blend of civic engagement and community service.

“We’re always looking for ways to boost voter turnout, and by combining voting with pet adoptions, we hope to draw more people to these early voting locations for the 2024 general election,” said Katharine Clark, the Santa Fe County Clerk.