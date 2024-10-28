Annual Women’s Health Summit to focus on health care

The annual summit will take place at Isleta Resort & Casino.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every year, the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women hosts a conference to support and champion the causes affecting women.

This year, the Women’s Health Summit is focusing on health care. The summit is taking place Nov. 8-9 at Isleta Resort and Casino. They will have panels on women’s health care issues, informative speakers, networking opportunities and more.

You can learn more at this link or by checking out our interview with the commission’s executive director in the video above.