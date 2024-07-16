APD chief discusses federal investigation into DWI unit

This week marks seven months since the Bernalillo County District Attorney dismissed the first round of hundreds of DWI cases.

That led to news about a federal investigation into the Albuquerque Police Department’s unit. It came just after the FBI raided the homes of several APD officers.

The fallout has seen nine officers get put on leave – with no charges filed yet. After being disbanded, the DWI Unit is also back up and running.

So, what is happening now with the unit? Giuli Frendak sat down with APD Chief Harold Medina to talk about it.

