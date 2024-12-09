APD launches new online crime mapping system

The Albuquerque Police Department is using its own online crime tracker to show crime data and find calls for service at a certain location.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is again using its own online crime tracker months after a popular crime mapping tool went away.

In July, we told you about how APD removed its data from that tool, crimemapping.com. According to APD, they couldn’t keep the old map when they switched to a new modern records system.

The new map is now available on the APD crime statistics webpage. It allows you to view crime data and find calls for service at a certain location. Each dot represents a different incident. You can click on them and read the description of what happened.

If you’d like to access this page, click/tap this link.