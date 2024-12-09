APD looks for endangered, missing man who may be armed

A family is looking for a man who went missing, possibly with a gun.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is looking to find a person who they say may be armed and at risk of harming himself.

According to the APD, Elandice Benjamin-Gutierrez told people he wanted to hurt himself and could be armed. Police say he was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a green jacket as he was leaving his home in southwest Albuquerque.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 242-COPS (2677).