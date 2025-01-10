APD: ‘Police encounter’ led to man’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A multi-agency task force is investigating what police describe as a “police encounter” that led to the death of an Albuquerque man.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to a 911 call at an apartment complex. According to police, the caller said he was armed with a knife, people were shooting at him and allegedly added that he had Schizophrenia and was going to kill someone.

Officers arrived and found the man on the phone with 911. They said he was arguing with people in the parking lot. They also said they used force to get him into handcuffs.

“During the struggle, the man lost consciousness. Officers attempted life-saving measures until rescue personnel arrived,” police stated in a press release Friday morning.

The man was pronounced dead.

The multi-agency task force is investigating this incident as “an in-custody death.”