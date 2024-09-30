APD seeks public’s help in finding 3 missing kids

All three of them were in CYFD custody in a home in northeast Albuquerque and have now gone missing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for your help in finding three children that went missing over the weekend.

They are 12-year-old Princeton Samora, 13-year-old Julian Lucero and 13-year-old Sebastian Kennemer. According to APD, authorities last seen them at a CYFD residence at 3904 Pan American Northeast, as they were all taken into CYFD custody.

Police are unsure of their whereabouts or what they were wearing when they went missing. However, if you recognize them and see them, call APD at 505-242-2677.