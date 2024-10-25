APD to host Domestic Violence Awareness Forum

As the month comes to a close, police are hosting an online panel forum to hear from survivors and advocates to show people and emphasize that there is a way out of the violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, police are offering another opportunity to acknowledge survivors and work to end abuse.

The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting a virtual Domestic Violence Awareness Forum this Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 12-1 p.m. The focus is on raising awareness and drawing attention to resources for people impacted to let them know they can break free.

APD is working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and the Domestic Violence Resource Center. They will also be participating in the forum, where you can ask questions for the panelists.

Among the panelists are Julie Jaramillo, a survivor who stopped by our studio with Deputy Commander Andrew Jaramillo to discuss this forum in the video above.