APS board votes to close Taft Middle School

Students will move to Taylor Middle School and the Taylor campus will get $28 million in renovations.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to close Taft Middle School after this school year.

The APS board voted 4-3 to close the middle school, a move that school officials attribute to declining enrollment for around the last 10 years.

After this year, Taft students will instead go to Taylor Middle School. The Taylor campus will get $28 million in renovations. Then, the Taft campus will get some upgrades as it becomes the Coronado Dual Language Magnet Elementary School.