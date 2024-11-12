Authorities investigate possible explosion near downtown Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. — The Gallup Police and Fire Departments are investigating a possible explosion and fire near downtown Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Gallup PD and Gallup FD learned about a potential explosion and fire in the vicinity of Round House Lane, between U.S. Route 66 and Interstate 40, near downtown.

According to Gallup PD, this is an ongoing incident. As a precaution, they closed Route 66 at 2nd Street and Route 66 at 3rd Street – and Maloney Avenue at 2nd Street and Maloney at 3rd Street. They are also evacuating the area for safety reasons.

Details are limited at this time. We will keep you updated on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.