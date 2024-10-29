Balloon Fiesta: 838,337 guest visits during 2024 festivities

Officials with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta reported just over 838,000 guest visits to the park for this year's festivities.

While that number is down from a record 968,516 guest visits last year, this year saw an uptick from the two years before, indicating a continued comeback from the pandemic. 2022 drew 828,800 guest visits and 2021 drew 783,866 visits.

Last year, the Fiesta also happened as Albuquerque was in the path of totality for an annular solar eclipse.

The 2024 Balloon Fiesta had a total of 667 registered pilots for 551 registered hot air balloons, up from 629 pilots for 546 balloons last year. Of those 551 balloons this year, there were 106 Special Shape balloons.

Balloon Fiesta drew participants from 16 countries this year:

Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States

This year’s Fiesta also drew participants from New Mexico and 44 other states:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

All 14 sessions occurred with no cancellations or rainchecks needed.

Here are some other figures that officials released Tuesday:

1,070 navigators/volunteers

794 media representatives from 110 organizations

1,061,191 total views on Balloon Fiesta Live

The 2025 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will take place Oct. 4-12.

Balloon Fiesta attendance numbers since 2011

Year Attendance 2024 838,337 2023 968,516 2022 828,800 2021 783,866 2019 866,414 2018 886,037 2017 887,970 2016 839,309 2015 955,703 2014 848,393 2013 857,000 2012 714,297 2011 737,466