ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials are monitoring winds on the last day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said the green flag is going up and the launch was cleared.

The green flag is going up, the launch is a go. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 9, 2022

The wind at the Park is from the north at 10 mph. The flag is yellow as we wait for the wind to diminish. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 9, 2022

The winds at the Park are 6 to 8 mph and the temperature is 51 degrees. Pilot Briefing starts at 6 a.m. — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 9, 2022

