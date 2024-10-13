Balloon Fiesta pilots get green flag for Sunday’s Farewell Mass Ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Farewell Mass Ascension will start fairly well with yet another immediate green flag at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The 52nd Balloon Fiesta has been mostly flawless in the morning. The only hiccups were a yellow flag to start the first mass ascension last Saturday, which turned to a green flag after about a half hour, and a green flag Thursday before winds grounded the Special Shapes Rodeo.

Sunday sees none of that to start. Spokesperson Tom Garrity, rather than the official Balloon Fiesta account, even gave the seal of approval to start the day.

