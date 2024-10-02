Balloon Fiesta releases 2024 vendor list
Vendors include some old favorites and possible future classics.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All eyes will soon be on the skies in the Albuquerque metro but vendors at Balloon Fiesta will offer plenty to do on the ground too.
Balloon Fiesta goes from Oct. 5-13 at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. You can find more information on the event at this link.
Here are the food vendors you can expect at Balloon Fiesta:
- Armando Tacos
- Baskin Robbins/Poppy’s Coffee
- Bing Tea
- Blake’s Lotaburger LLC
- Chile Traditions
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Company
- Crazy Pineapple
- Cruising Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream and Hot Cocoa
- Curry Leaf
- Dunkin’
- Fry Factory
- Fryin Brian’s
- G & G Concessions, Inc.
- General Store by Balloon Hat Man
- Gourmet Food Trucks LLC dba Gourmet Doner Kebab
- Hatch Shack
- Indonesian Satay
- JJ’s Concessions
- JPZ Concessions
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
- La Luz Coffee/Just Squeezed
- Luckys Pizzeria
- Macology
- New York Deli Southside
- NM Pinon Coffee
- Perico’s
- Platero Fry Bread & Navajo Tacos
- Quesada’s New Mexican Food & Exotic Funnel Cakes
- REX’S
- Seafood Cajun Concessions LLC
- Sun Mountain Concessions
- The Sweet Spot
- Tom Thumb Donuts
- Tot Box
Here are the merchandise vendors you can expect:
- All Tribe Silver
- Alpaca World
- Arizona Tube Art
- Balloon Hat Man
- Balloon Souvenirs
- Be’loon Decor
- Best Selection Jewelry and Gifts
- Chuck Jones Gallery
- Cool Air Chair
- Cutco
- DAJO Adventure Gear, LLC
- Discover Balloons
- Durango Rug Company
- Eddie Valentin LLC
- Guatemaya Imports
- Inka Gold Art LLC
- Kendra Scott
- Maritza’s Colors
- Mayan Art
- Montgolfier Gifts
- Naomi Events, LLC
- Nature Hill NV
- New Mexico Quilters Association
- Pandora
- Peruvian Inkas Art
- Plano Pin Company, Inc.
- Reflections In Metal
- ShannieGirl
- Southwest Sky
- Teams Hot Sports
- Toadland Inc.
- U.S. Jaclean, Inc.
- Vista Mobility
- VTG