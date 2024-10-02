Balloon Fiesta releases 2024 vendor list

Vendors include some old favorites and possible future classics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All eyes will soon be on the skies in the Albuquerque metro but vendors at Balloon Fiesta will offer plenty to do on the ground too.

Balloon Fiesta goes from Oct. 5-13 at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. You can find more information on the event at this link.

Here are the food vendors you can expect at Balloon Fiesta:

Armando Tacos

Baskin Robbins/Poppy’s Coffee

Bing Tea

Blake’s Lotaburger LLC

Chile Traditions

Chocolate Chip Cookie Company

Crazy Pineapple

Cruising Cones Soft Serve Ice Cream and Hot Cocoa

Curry Leaf

Dunkin’

Fry Factory

Fryin Brian’s

G & G Concessions, Inc.

General Store by Balloon Hat Man

Gourmet Food Trucks LLC dba Gourmet Doner Kebab

Hatch Shack

Indonesian Satay

JJ’s Concessions

JPZ Concessions

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

La Luz Coffee/Just Squeezed

Luckys Pizzeria

Macology

New York Deli Southside

NM Pinon Coffee

Perico’s

Platero Fry Bread & Navajo Tacos

Quesada’s New Mexican Food & Exotic Funnel Cakes

REX’S

Seafood Cajun Concessions LLC

Sun Mountain Concessions

The Sweet Spot

Tom Thumb Donuts

Tot Box

Here are the merchandise vendors you can expect:

All Tribe Silver

Alpaca World

Arizona Tube Art

Balloon Hat Man

Balloon Souvenirs

Be’loon Decor

Best Selection Jewelry and Gifts

Chuck Jones Gallery

Cool Air Chair

Cutco

DAJO Adventure Gear, LLC

Discover Balloons

Durango Rug Company

Eddie Valentin LLC

Guatemaya Imports

Inka Gold Art LLC

Kendra Scott

Maritza’s Colors

Mayan Art

Montgolfier Gifts

Naomi Events, LLC

Nature Hill NV

New Mexico Quilters Association

Pandora

Peruvian Inkas Art

Plano Pin Company, Inc.

Reflections In Metal

ShannieGirl

Southwest Sky

Teams Hot Sports

Toadland Inc.

U.S. Jaclean, Inc.

Vista Mobility

VTG