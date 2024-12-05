BCSO: 2 arrested after car theft and crime operation

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, detectives saw what looked like a drug deal between the two men, leading to the arrest.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a surveillance operation targeting car thefts and related crimes.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Motel 6 near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Detectives said they saw what looked like a drug deal between 47-year-old Dennis Abeyta and 38-year-old Ricky Ballejos.

After searching Ballejos’ car, they said they found 500 Fentanyl pills, 16 grams of meth, 24 grams of heroin, two pistols and ammunition and cash, plus paraphernalia and a scale.

Ballejos and Abeyta are now behind bars. Abeyta reportedly had a felony warrant and Ballejos is a convicted felon.