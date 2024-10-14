BCSO deputies find 3 dead in Tijeras

Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that they say happened in the South Valley, while Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide that they say happened in Tijeras.

TIJERAS, N.M. — Deputies are investigating a suspected homicide scene in Tijeras where they say they found three people dead Sunday.

According to BCSO, they received a call Sunday about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found someone dead. They also have someone in custody.

A BCSO spokesperson said Monday that they found three people dead at the scene. A press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday with Sheriff John Allen, who will discuss the latest developments in the case.

This wasn’t the only homicide to happen over the weekend. Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Eighth and Avenida Dolores Huerta sometime around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers found one man dead with a gunshot wound. They haven’t released any more info.