BCSO seeks info after deputies find 1 dead in a ditch bank

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a ditch bank Sunday.

At around 8:17 p.m. Sunday, deputies confirmed a report of a person found dead in a ditch bank near the 10500 block of 4th Street NW.

Detectives are treating this as a homicide investigation. They’re still investigating to determine who the person was and the cause of their death.

If you have any information, BCSO is urging you to reach out to its Violent Crimes Unit at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov. You can also call 505-468-7100.