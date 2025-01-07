BCSO seeks suspect in alleged gas station robbery

The suspect is accused of bringing some drinks up to the counter and asking for a pack of cigarettes before threatening to shoot the clerk.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help to track down a man accused of robbing a gas station.

According to BCSO, the store caught a man on surveillance camera trying to buy two drinks before suddenly threatening the cashier. This happened the afternoon of Dec. 27 at the Good2Go gas station on Isleta in southwest Albuquerque.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect told the cashier to give him money and a pack of cigarettes or else he would shoot him. Then, the suspect ran off.

If you have any information, reach out to BCSO.