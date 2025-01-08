BCSO: Suspect arrested for promoting prostitution in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of promoting prostitution on Central Avenue in Albuquerque.

The sheriff’s office accuses 21-year-old Jeremiah Draper of promoting prostitution. Deputies arrested Draper as a part of an operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution on Central.

The arrest happened Saturday at Chama and Central. After two women exited the vehicle which had out-of-state plates and registration, deputies pulled the vehicle over. Deputies said items within the vehicle and statements from the driver indicated suspicious activity. They also said an interview with the two women led them to believe they were trafficking victims.

Deputies arrested Draper at that time on suspicion of promoting prostitution. They provided the women with support resources.

Jeremiah Draper

BCSO is investigating this in coordination with the Albuquerque FBI Office.