Bernalillo County Animal Care Center recovers from parvovirus outbreak

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Animal Care Center closed its doors Wednesday to help staff get a parvovirus outbreak under control.

Parvovirus attacks animals’ white blood cells and gastrointestinal tract. Puppies are usually at the greatest risk.

“We have, you know, a lot of litters of moms and pups right now. And we did have two moms that came into exposure, and so they exposed their puppies. So right there that was probably close to like 20 animals,” said Tiffany Chamblee, a Bernalillo County Animal Care engagement and outreach manager.

The center made a team effort to stop parvovirus in its tracks this week. Leaders planned on closing the shelter for part of Wednesday for a meeting – but they kept it closed the whole day.

“We decided that this would be the perfect opportunity to just close for the day and do a deep cleaning for the health and safety of the healthy animals within our facility,” Chamblee said.

Down to the cracks and crevices in every room and kennel, Chamblee says every team member suited up in protective gear for the hourslong effort.

“It was all hands on deck. And we got a nice, clean, fresh facility this morning. So hopefully we can keep the Parvo or any other disease from spreading,” she said. “That’s the best that we as a shelter can do. But the community can vaccinate their animals. Vaccines are always your first defense.”

Their focus is shifting back to protecting the 284 animals – 154 dogs, 110 cats and 20 rabbits – in their shelter.

“We have our staff that are trying to take care of 300 animals, and they’re doing the best they can but sometimes it’s not always the most thorough. That’s a lot of animals to care for,” Chamblee said.

Chamblee said the outbreak, and even a one-day closure, hurts adoption and euthanasia numbers.

“Our euthanasia rates will be high this month, unfortunately, for the safety of our other animals,” she said.

Their doors are open again, confidently welcoming the community to adopt a healthy new pet.

“The end goal is the same for everybody. We just want animals to find happy, healthy homes,” said Chamblee.