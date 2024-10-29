Bernalillo County shelter to reopen after mold remediation work begins

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Animal Care Services and Resource Center will reopen Tuesday after closing to begin mold remediation work.

Contractors did remediation work over the weekend on two kennel rooms, which house around 36 dogs. They confirmed the presence of mold only in the ceiling tiles but not on the sheetrock of the rooms.

After this, they removed the contaminated materials and cleaned, disinfected and fogged the spaces for around 24 hours. They say the air tests came back clear, allowing them to reopen the facility for normal operations.

Some of the spaces will require long-term remediation work, which will limit how many animals they’ll be able to have. Animal Care Services is encouraging community members to either adopt an animal or foster an animal if they’re unable to adopt.

