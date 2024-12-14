Bernco Legislative Budget requests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2025 legislative session is right around the corner. Many agencies are laying out their legislative priorities for that 60-day session, including Bernalillo County Commissioners.

“How do we expand programs that actually give our young people something to do and also educate around the awareness of violence and guns,” said County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

Bernalillo County Commissioners approved their 2025 priorities this week. At the top of their list is a portion of the state’s general fund to increase housing production in the county.

“Bernalillo County has created our Middle Rio Grande Housing Collective, and we are asking for 100 million of that specifically for the Middle Rio Grande Housing Collective. We have a list already, most of them just need that last bit of funding so we can get them done,” said Commissioner Barboa.

She said this money is going towards everything from more market value housing to affordable housing.

“Housing for our most vulnerable populations has been the hardest thing to come by. We can do all the things, wrap around care, services, to make sure they are needed but when we don’t have the housing it is almost like those things are full null,” said the Commissioner.

Another priority is $450,000 towards the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Metro Air Support Unit.

They have two helicopters, Metro One that focuses on law enforcement operations and Metro Four that helps New Mexico State Police with search and rescue operations.

“We understand that State Police only has one helicopter and performing search and rescue functions with one helicopter in the entire state of New Mexico is not feasible,” said Johann Jareno, the Undersheriff.

According to Jareno, this nearly half a million dollars from the legislature will help them maintain the two helicopters and make sure everyone onboard has the best training.

“We are working very practically on the succession plan for our Air Unit so we do have a civilian pilot currently, the sergeant who is also the chief pilot for the unit, and our tactical officer just finished his pilot licensing, and he will be performing more training,” he said.

Aside from these two larger priorities, County Commissioners also asked for financial support for more behavioral health programs.

