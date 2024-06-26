Biden’s health secretary stops in Albuquerque to talk reproductive health

On Tuesday, top U.S. health officials came to New Mexico to raise concerns over reproductive rights across the country.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, top U.S. health officials came to New Mexico to raise concerns over reproductive rights across the country.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, spoke in Albuquerque as part of Biden’s “Healthcare for all Tour.”

The secretary says how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is not only hurting those who need access to health care services, but also health clinics nationwide.

“Talk to any woman who’s going through in vitro fertilization. Right now, those services in some states are now shutting down because those clinics are afraid if they move forward, they may be accused if they lose an embryo, of killing a life. Because in some states – states that define life at the stage of conception, those clinics could be in real trouble,” said Becerra.

Becerra says the tour is a focus on getting people connected to resources and making sure they’re clear on what their rights are.

New Mexico is known as one of the top states when it comes to protecting and supporting reproductive health care in the country.