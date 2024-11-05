Blue Front Fire near Ruidoso: 75% contained thanks to rain and snow

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Containment of the Blue Front Fire, near Ruidoso, is now 75% contained as of Tuesday morning, thanks to recent rain and snow.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the 323-acre Blue Front Fire is 75% contained as of Tuesday at 11 a.m., which is significant progress from the 52% containment just 24 hours before. A rep said rainfall and snowfall Sunday and Monday further minimized any observed fire behavior.

A Type 3 organization transferred command to a Type 4 organization Monday at 8 a.m. Crews are working on the ground and in the air to fully suppress the fire.

The Forest Service first detected the fire Oct 28 in an area nine miles northwest of Ruidoso, near the Blue 2 and South Fork burn scars. Four days later, it grew to 323 acres but hasn’t grown since then.

The growth of the fire prompted the “Ready” evacuation status Oct. 29 for residents in the Bonito Lake area. On that same day, the National Weather Service also transmitted a fire warning.

