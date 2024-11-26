Board certifies general election results and orders 2 automatic recounts in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s State Canvass Board unanimously certified the results of the 2024 general election during its meeting Tuesday.

The board consists of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Chief Justice David K. Thomson of the New Mexico Supreme Court. The board signed the certificate of canvass making the election results official.

The signing also ordered automatic recounts in the races for:

State Representative District 57

Republican Catherine Cullen received 8,374 votes while Democrat Michelle Sandoval received 8,244 votes, prompting a recount, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.

Los Alamos County Commissioner (At-Large)

Out of 26,511 votes cast, Democrat Ryan Herrmann (6,122 votes, 23% of the vote), Democrat Beverly Neal-Clinton (5,724, 22%) and Republican David Reagor (5,270, 20%) were the top vote getters.

The next board meeting is Dec. 16 to certify the automatic recount results.

According to the Office of the Secretary of State, voter turnout was as follows in this year’s election: