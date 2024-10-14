Bosque trails to temporarily close starting Tuesday

The trails will reopen within about a week after some essential clearing is done.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you take a morning jog or bike ride through the bosque, your usual trail may be closed starting Tuesday morning.

The City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division will close certain trails in the bosque, starting Tuesday. Crews with the New Mexico Forestry Division will treat stumps of invasive trees. This is part of an ongoing forest health initiative to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Trail closures will be in place on both sides of the Rio Grande from just north of Central to just south of Bridge Boulevard.

The trails are expected to reopen within a week.