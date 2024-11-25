Brandon Richards: Cold front will arrive before Thanksgiving

A cold front will bring rain to parts of New Mexico before clearing out in time for Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Windy conditions will continue across much of northern New Mexico into this evening before trending down.

A wind advisory is in effect for some of the central and northern mountains until 6 p.m. Winds may gust to near 50 mph.

A backdoor cold front will bring notably colder air to eastern New Mexico on Monday. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees colder for daytime highs compared to Sunday.

Warmer conditions are forecast Tuesday as stronger winds return to northern New Mexico, especially in the mountains and adjacent eastern highlands.

Snow showers will impact the northern mountains Tuesday, then spread to include the western mountains Tuesday night into Wednesday when a cold front will move east across the area. Several inches of snow are forecast in the northern mountains through Wednesday night, especially in the Tusas mountains.

Brisk conditions are forecast Wednesday with the cold front. Colder conditions will prevail on Thanksgiving day behind the cold front, followed by a slow warming trend through next weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has your full forecast in the video above.