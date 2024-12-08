Brandon Richards: Enjoy the nice weather before cold front arrives

Sunday projects as another warm and sunny day but a looming cold front will send temperatures plunging on Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Once again, low clouds and fog will be possible for parts of east-central New Mexico in the morning Sunday.

The central highlands will see another round of gusty winds and a High Wind Watch has been issued.

A brief winter system will enter the region on Monday and bring light snowfall accumulations and some gusty winds with the frontal passage. The highest accumulations of 2-3 inches will be observed in the Raton Pass area.

After the system exits on Tuesday morning, a cold air mass will bring abnormally cold temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up after Wednesday and conditions look to remain dry through the end of next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards has your full forecast in the video above.