Brandon Richards: Pleasant fall weather settles in for start of December

Temperatures will warm throughout the week, with only light wind in the northeast and clear skies overhead.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pleasant fall weather is in store through the end of next week for nearly the entire region.

Temperatures will trend warmer each day with readings above normal areawide by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be light with only a few weak wind shifts expected over northeast NM.

The only exception to the tranquil weather may be an area of fog over parts of southeast NM Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

