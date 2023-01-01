Brandon Richards: Winter Storm to impact NM for the start of New Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy mountain snow and wind to western and central New Mexico Sunday and Monday.
Additional mountain snow showers are possible in western and central New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will be below average statewide Monday through Wednesday.
