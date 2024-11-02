Candidates look for last minute voters

Albuquerque, N.M. – As the clock winds down for voters, candidates are doing everything they can to sway them. Nerves are definitely setting in as more and more ballots are cast but candidates are really just pushing for everyone to get out and vote– regardless of who it’s for. Today, we checked in with candidates in the U.S. Senate race, the race for Congressional District 2, and the State Senate race for District 18.

U.S. Senate:

Republican Nella Domenici is facing off against incumbent and Democrat Martin Heinrich. Both hit the campaign trail in different parts of our state Saturday. Domenici was rallying in Albuquerque.

“Are you ready to defeat Kamala Harris?” Republican Senatorial candidate Nella Domenici continued, “Let’s go!”

Domenici is the daughter of longtime New Mexico Senator Pete Domenici. She’s running for the first time. Heinrich has held the seat for two terms, since 2013. He was on the Laguna Pueblo Saturday with Congressman Gabe Vasquez. Heinrich spoke in support of the Representative and took time to criticize Vasquez’s opponent, Yvette Herrell.

“In his first two years he has worked to bring resources into Valencia County and into all of Southern New Mexico and [Yvette Herrell] took a pledge not to bring a single dollar back to these communities,” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich said.

New Mexico Congressional District 2:

All three of New Mexico’s House of Representative seats are up for grabs. In Congressional District 2, incumbent and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is going up against Republican Yvette Herrell. Vasquez beat Herrell for the seat two years ago.

“There’s so much more work to do and as we know, we face really a precipice. A political precipice in this country of what is going to happen in this country over the next two years, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez said.

KOB4 wasn’t able to track down Herrell Saturday but here’s what she had to say to New Mexicans last week when we invited each candidate to our studio.

“We can turn New Mexico around and make it the place we all want to be. I’m in this race because I believe New Mexico deserves so much better from our leaders,” Congressional District 2 candidate Yvette Herrell said.

State Senate District 18:

State Senate District 18 has changed to include parts of San Mateo to Eubank and Comanche in the Northeast Heights. Democratic State Representative Natalie Figueroa is running for the seat against Republican Kurstin Johnson.

Johnson argues, Figueroa hasn’t made any significant progress during her time in the State House.

“She has had six years to try to do something different, and she hasn’t. She has proven year after year that she doesn’t want to solve these problems. I do,” State Senate District 18 Candidate Kurstin Johnson said.

Figueroa disagrees, saying she has delivered in several ways for New Mexicans and will keep doing it in the Senate.

“Let’s talk about the Retail Crime Bill that allows our law enforcement to go after retail criminals in a way they’ve never been able to before,” State Senate District 18 Candidate Natalie Figueroa said.

So far, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans have voted early. Saturday is the last day of early voting before Election Day November 5th. Polls close at 7:00p.m. Remember, you can register to vote the same day you cast your ballot even on Election Day.