City and county offer free Christmas tree recycling

If you did a real tree this holiday season, there is a way to easily dispose of it.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — It’s about that time when you’re thinking of putting away your Christmas decorations which may include a real Christmas tree.

If you have a real tree, Bernalillo County are offering options for recycling it. They call it “treecycling” and it’s available through Jan. 15 every day (except Sunday) at these locations:

Paradise Hills Little League Park

East Mountain Transfer Station

Former Bernalillo County Housing Department (vacant lot)

Ben Greiner Field

Before you go, make sure you strip your tree down. The same applies with the City of Albuquerque program with PNM at these three locations through Jan. 8:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE (505-768-3925)

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW (505-836-4449)

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE (505-768-3930; closed on Thursdays and Friday)

Each location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The city is only taking up to five trees per person.

All of these trees will be turned into mulch that anyone can pick up for free.