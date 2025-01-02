City and county offer free Christmas tree recycling
If you did a real tree this holiday season, there is a way to easily dispose of it.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — It’s about that time when you’re thinking of putting away your Christmas decorations which may include a real Christmas tree.
If you have a real tree, Bernalillo County are offering options for recycling it. They call it “treecycling” and it’s available through Jan. 15 every day (except Sunday) at these locations:
- Paradise Hills Little League Park
- East Mountain Transfer Station
- Former Bernalillo County Housing Department (vacant lot)
- Ben Greiner Field
Before you go, make sure you strip your tree down. The same applies with the City of Albuquerque program with PNM at these three locations through Jan. 8:
- Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE (505-768-3925)
- Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW (505-836-4449)
- Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE (505-768-3930; closed on Thursdays and Friday)
Each location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The city is only taking up to five trees per person.
All of these trees will be turned into mulch that anyone can pick up for free.