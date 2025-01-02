City and county offer free Christmas tree recycling

Alika Medina | KOB

If you did a real tree this holiday season, there is a way to easily dispose of it.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — It’s about that time when you’re thinking of putting away your Christmas decorations which may include a real Christmas tree.

If you have a real tree, Bernalillo County are offering options for recycling it. They call it “treecycling” and it’s available through Jan. 15 every day (except Sunday) at these locations:

  • Paradise Hills Little League Park
  • East Mountain Transfer Station
  • Former Bernalillo County Housing Department (vacant lot)
  • Ben Greiner Field

Before you go, make sure you strip your tree down. The same applies with the City of Albuquerque program with PNM at these three locations through Jan. 8:

  • Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE (505-768-3925)
  • Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW (505-836-4449)
  • Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE (505-768-3930; closed on Thursdays and Friday)

Each location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The city is only taking up to five trees per person.

All of these trees will be turned into mulch that anyone can pick up for free.