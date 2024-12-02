City councilors to address ordinance on vacant properties in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors will meet Monday to discuss, among other topics, a proposed ordinance on vacant properties in downtown Albuquerque.

Councilor Joaquin Baca is bringing back his proposed “Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance” that he first proposed in October. With crime and health concerns top of mind, Councilor Baca sought to create penalties and incentives for downtown building owners with the bill.

That bill was expansive as it also touched on dilapidated properties, people obstructing downtown sidewalks and parking issues.

While councilors liked parts of the bill, they found other parts too problematic to pass it. The proposal failed in an 8-1 vote, with only Baca voting in favor of it.

The language of the new bill will focus mainly on vacant buildings.

Also on the agenda Monday night is the ABQ Ride Quarterly Security Report. They’ll discuss service calls at bus stops and buses for police and Albuquerque Community Safety since July.

You can read the full agenda and the text of the vacant buildings ordinance below.