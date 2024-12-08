City of Albuquerque holds constructive conversation about homelessness

The City of Albuquerque and local residents held a constructive conversation about what is being done to help the homeless.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homelessness is a serious issue in Albuquerque. And the decades long question has been “how can we solve this problem?” The City believes it has the answer but for some, it’s just not enough.

“Everybody can talk about it. We’ve all been talking about it for years. Do something about it,” Mike Baker said.

Homelessness is an issue thousands of people face across the country and right here at home. But perception, goes a long way.

“People are afraid to come down to Central,” Baker continued. “(But) homeless people are, for the most part, they’re not bad people. You know, they have different challenges themselves.”

Baker and his wife have owned Southwest Ceramic Lighting on Central for 25 years. He says his biggest issue isn’t the homeless population, but the stereotype it gives them.

“Nobody wants to come down here and shop. And there are great businesses down here,” Baker said. “Maybe 1 percent of the homeless people have given us problems. The rest of them, they just want to be OK.”

But how can you solve homelessness in Albuquerque and the perception that it comes with? City officials believe the answer is in transparency. Saturday, Mayor Tim Keller and City officials held a “Constructive Conversation” to update residents on what it’s doing to help the city’s homeless population.

“We have 5,000 people unhoused in our community every night. And the city, by itself, is taking care of 900, nonprofits might be taking care of 900 more. That means there’s still 2,000, right, without services,” Mayor Keller said.

During the event he talked about the Gateway System that that includes shelters like Gateway West, Gateway Center, Family Gateway, and ones to come like Young Adult Gateway and Recovery Gateway.

Keller also talked about the City’s encampment policy, which has been under fire after a recent months-long legal battle went up to the New Mexico Supreme Court. Back in May, a judge ultimately lifted an injunction that limited how the City can handle the removal of homeless encampments.

Saturday, Keller said the City’s policy hasn’t changed much in the past three years. They offer resources and give a first notice, then another notice before they eventually remove the encampment and clean the area. Keller explained offering services typically take several tries before it sticks.

“It usually takes seven touch points before an individual may say yes to some sort of service or even some sort of transport,” Mayor Keller continued. “So instead of talking to people once a week, which means it takes seven weeks, statistically, we’re trying to talk to people like twice a week.”

Dozens came to the meeting, like Carlton Waites, who walked away feeling encouraged.

“I feel like we have, we still have a lot of work to do, but I’m glad I came today, because I hear more of what they’re actually doing,” Waites said. “At least we’re stepping forward, you know, and getting hotels together and renovating hotels to make them into apartments for the people.”

The City is having two other Constructive Conversations:

December 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bear Canyon Senior Center

December 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Westgate Community Center