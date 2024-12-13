City of Albuquerque sues Gateway Center contractor over alleged asbestos exposure

This comes after city workers filed three lawsuits against the city earlier this year over the alleged asbestos exposure.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is suing the contractor of the Gateway Center after city workers sued the city over alleged exposure to asbestos.

Workers filed three lawsuits against the city earlier this year. The workers alleged they faced asbestos exposure while converting the facility.

Now, the city is suing Consolidated Builders of New Mexico, alleging they’re responsible for anything that comes up while converting the Gibson Health Hub into the Gateway Women’s Shelter.

In the lawsuit against the contractor, the city is asking to be removed from those lawsuits.