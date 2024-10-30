City officials squabble over location of former President Trump rally

Officials in the City of Albuquerque are at odds over former President Trump having to hold his rally at the Sunport instead of the convention center.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It seems there’s some frustrations over where former President Donald Trump’s rally will be held.

The former president is scheduled to make a campaign stop at the Sunport on Thursday at noon. He’s expected to speak at the CSI Aviation building.

But we learned his campaign originally wanted to use the Albuquerque Convention Center for the rally.

During a pretty heated city council committee meeting last night, city leaders revealed the convention center is not available right now — because crews are replacing a collapsed sewer line.

City council president Dan Lewis said that’s not the answer the Trump campaign received.

He said that city leaders responded to their request with an outstanding bill from a 2019 campaign rally, suggesting the city is playing politics with the convention center.

And things got tense with the city’s CFO.

“Did you write that invoice to the campaign?” Lewis asked.

“Sir, I’m not going to respond to you until you respect my responses and stop talking over me,” replied Kevin Sourisseau.

“I’ll let you go ahead and talk, go for it,” Lewis said.

The back and forth continued.

“Then you’re very aware of the invoice and what’s on it,” Lewis said. “So thank you.”

“I’ve seen it,” Sourisseau said.

“Yeah, good, good. And I’d like to get a copy of that, by the way, too,” Lewis said.

“Absolutely,” Sourisseau replied.

“Sir, you’ll give me the respect that I give you, as well as what I expect,” Lewis said.

According to the mayor’s office, the Trump campaign still owes the City of Albuquerque just about $445,000 from his 2019 visit, including $71,000 for police services, $7,000 for barricades, and more than $132,000 for employee leave — because the city was required to shut down city hall for part of the day.

And if you’re doing the math, a spokesperson says that final bill also includes interest over the past five years.

Of course, Albuquerque is not the only city waiting for the Trump campaign to pay some outstanding bills.

“According to the convention center, there is outstanding obligations with 16 municipalities throughout the country, and that is what they looked at, is one of the reasons for not signing a contract with the organization,” said Patrick Montoya, chief operations officer for the City of Albuquerque.

We asked the mayor’s office about other recent political visits, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff earlier this year and President Biden last fall.

A spokesperson said the city does not bill dignitaries for official visits, and Trump’s 2019 visit was just for a campaign rally.