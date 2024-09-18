City to host pre-Balloon Fiesta neighborhood cleanup next Saturday

Get the city ready, Balloon Fiesta is coming! The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual pre-Fiesta neighborhood cleanup initiative, dubbed "Fiesta Fanatics."

The event, formerly known as “Company’s Comin'”, is Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to Noon this year, starting at Balloon Fiesta Park.

At the event, you will get a free T-shirt, gloves, trash bags and grabbers for the event, as well as a free breakfast and drinks. The first 50 people to arrive at the park will even get a free entry ticket to Balloon Fiesta. Groups will be dispersed throughout the area to clean up trash and debris.

Registration is open through Sept. 20 (click here to access it).

