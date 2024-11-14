Clovis police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

Police don't have anyone in custody and need your help if you have any pertinent information.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police are seeking information on a shooting that left one person dead and two people wounded Wednesday evening in Clovis.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Clovis police responded to a call about a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found those three people.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.