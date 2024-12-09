Crime Stoppers seek info on deadly hit-and-run

BERNALILLO, N.M. — Police need your help in finding a vehicle and/or a person believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a young person dead.

Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin about the Nov. 29 incident on behalf of the Bernalillo Police Department. Around 12:48 a.m., someone struck and killed a person walking on the side of Avenida Bernalillo.

Police identified that person as a juvenile. They believe the suspect was driving a red, 2019-24 Ram 1500 pickup truck. According to police, witnesses said the truck was driving eastbound on Avenida Bernalillo when this happened.

If you have any information on this, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.