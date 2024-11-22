Crime Stoppers seek suspect in Family Dollar robbery

According to Crime Stoppers, a man broke into the closed store as an employee was counting cash.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is seeking your help in finding a man accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in the South Valley.

According to Crime Stoppers, a man broke a window to get into the store after it closed and an employee was counting cash. The man is accused of threatening the employee with a gun.

Police believe the suspect drives a white extended cab Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you have any information that can help detectives identify these two people, reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online or you can text “ABQCS” to 738477.