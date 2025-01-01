CrossFit gym ready to guide people on New Year’s resolution journey

It's the same song and dance of wanting to get into physical shape in the new year and people at one metro gym say they're 'fit' to serve you, no matter what your fitness level is.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — CrossFit Rio Rancho has been in the community for years and the owner tells KOB 4 they see an uptick in people every January and they welcome newcomers.

For the people who go to this gym, like April Edwards, their workout is more than just pumping iron and breaking the sweat. Edwards describes the gym as a stress reliever, a place to get your second wind and “drown out the day.”

Edwards started her journey a few years back around New Year’s and has stuck with it ever since.

“I came in at 260 pounds, I was the one that was scared to do it on January 1, but I came in February 1 and started my journey. Over the years, I became a CrossFit coach. I love working with people, I love working with new people. I love people coming in and seeing their stories evolve, aside from getting physically in shape,” she said.

Edwards said she noticed a mindset shift that’s helped her make a lifestyle change. Getting fit is a big New Year’s resolution but people at CrossFit Rio Rancho say their doors are open any time of the year

“New Year’s is a great place to start, but honestly any day is a great place to start. We have a joke here at the gym that the heaviest weight you pick up is the front door. All you gotta do is show up. So whether you show up January 1, or you’re not quite ready and you show up January 31, we’re here for you,” one trainer said.

CrossFit Rio Rancho has classes every day of the week for people who are interested. Coaches put together the workout and people can modify if they need to.

“It gives you that little extra push that you normally wouldn’t have when you’re just working out by yourself,” Edwards said.

When it comes to staying consistent, it’s all about making attainable goals and taking that first step.

“We tend to push people to lighter weights until they show, so they can move things correctly. And then we start moving with weight,” another trainer said. “A lot of people defeat themselves day one because they set such lofty goals and they’re almost unattainable at the point that they’re at. Pick something each day to change about yourself, something small to conquer and then make it a pattern.”

No matter how you’re ending 2024 and starting 2025, local counselor Kelcie Jimenez says there are ways to start 2025 fresh. Jimenez recommends doing a little reflection, giving yourself some grace and counting all of your accomplishments, even the small ones. As far as those resolutions go, she says it’s good just to take it day-by-day with little steps.

“Vision board where you can cut pictures out of a magazine, or even just print them off from online, can help you as well because it’s a tangible reminder of what you’re wanting out of the new year,” Jimenez said.

She said your goals can change and be adjusted. Things come up, things change so you don’t need to put extra pressure on yourself, she added.