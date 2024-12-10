Cumbres & Toltec Railroad to run Holiday Express trains this weekend

All aboard the Polar Express! It launches this weekend for a good cause.

CHAMA, N.M. — It’s time for the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad to turn into the Holiday Express with its special seasonal trains this weekend!

The train that starts in Chama is sold out. But, according to the railroad, there are still seats available for this weekend’s Holiday Express train rides. Those rides leave from Antonito, Colorado.

In addition to tickets, they’re asking passengers to bring canned food items or toys to donate to charity.