Data: Fewer drug overdose deaths for second year in a row in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Drug overdose deaths decreased statewide for the second consecutive year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The New Mexico Department of Health compiled data showing an 8% decline in overdose deaths since 2021:

2021: 1,029 deaths

2022: 997

2023: 948

“These decreases are welcome news, but there is still much more to do to reduce the problem of substance misuse in New Mexico,” said NMDOH Interim Secretary Gina DeBlassie. “Substance misuse is a multifaceted and complex public health issue, and we need to continue to aggressively attack this problem.”

According to NMDOH, fentanyl was involved in 65% of overdose deaths in 2023 while meth was involved in 51% of those overdose deaths. Their data indicates 84% of the people who died were between the ages of 25 and 64, with 26% of people being age 35-44. Meanwhile, their data shows less than 10 drug overdose deaths occurred among people younger than 15 years old or older than age 75.

Counties that had both a high number of overdose deaths – 20 or more – and an overdose death rate greater than the statewide age-adjusted rate – 46.3 deaths per 100,000 population – in 2023 include Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Rio Arriba, and San Miguel, according to NMDOH.