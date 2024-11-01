Día de los Muertos festivities to take place in Old Town Albuquerque

Expect sugar skulls and papel picado in Old Town over the next couple of days. Here's what they have planned.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is over and it is now Día de los Muertos – Day of the Dead – and festivities are taking place Friday and Saturday in Old Town Albuquerque.

Events have been going on since Oct. 25 but are reaching a fever pitch this Friday now that it is Día de Muertos. Friday’s events will start at 11 a.m., leading up to the main event featuring mariachi bands and a model hot air balloon show at around 5 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, ofrendas from the community will cover Old Town Plaza. A Matachines procession will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, while the Ehecatl Aztec Dancers will perform at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The night will end with a candlelight procession at 9 p.m.

You can find a full schedule of events at this link.