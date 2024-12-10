Dirty Bourbon to host cornhole fundraiser for local pet rescue

Pets love playing with beanbags but for a different reason as a local dance hall bar is hosting a cornhole fundraiser to support local pets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall & Saloon in Albuquerque is using a popular backyard game to give back to our favorite backyard pals.

We’re talking cornholes and puppies. Who could say no to that?

This Saturday at Dirty Bourbon, they’ll be offering their dance floor for a fundraising cornhole tournament. A portion of proceeds will go toward Pitties and Kitties Rescue of New Mexico.

“The community has done so much for us so we try to give back to the community as much as we can,” said Mark Travis, the co-owner of Dirty Bourbon.

Pitties and Kitties is helping dogs and cats get a second chance at life.

“Honestly, something like this is incredible. The amount of things we are able to do, not only just from the exposure but from the funds they are raising as well, I mean it helps us continue to do these things,” said Angel Marquez, a board member at Pitties and Kitties.

It’s not just cornhole or dancing but a meet and greet. Marquez showed us Frankie and Kong.

“This [Frankie] is one of our newest intakes. She’s a Pitbull mix. We think she’s about four months old,” Marquez said. “Kong was a stray. He was trapped by our president. She spent 12 hours pretty much trying to get him off the streets.”

Marquez said the fundraiser will help the rescues beyond their stay at Pitties and Kitties.

“We try to save as many pets as possible and we do that from start to finish. Once a dog is with Pitties and Kitties, or a cat is with Pitties and Kitties, they’re with us for the duration of their life,” Marquez said.

If you want to meet Frankie, Kong or any other pals up for adoption, you can visit the Dirty Bourbon this Saturday at 11 a.m.

As for the cornhole tournament, they have 30 spots still available. You can also register on the day of the tournament.

Visit this website for more information.