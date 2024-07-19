DIY Friday with You: Rustic wooden bench

Thank you to Ken for submitting this picture of a wooden bench – with cupholders – as we show off another one of your DIY projects this Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We have another great viewer DIY project to share with you! Ken Bald, who lives in McKinley County, shared a picture of a beautiful wooden bench.

Ken made this out of his piles of scrap wood. We love to see all those live edges left in for that rustic charm – and the cupholders!

Submit your DIY project here for us to feature it in on our morning show.