Domestic violence can affect more than just romantic relationships

Here is what the director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center in New Mexico says he sees and what resources you can utilize.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some consider the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year but others deal with trauma, including domestic violence.

New Mexico State Police said a Belen teen shot and killed his parents and siblings. We often think about domestic violence happening in romantic relationships but the executive director for the Domestic Violence Resource Center says it can impact anyone. They see a major spike from September through the holidays.

“I’ve seen probably 100 people a month difference from the previous months,” “It could be more family getting together or the stresses of finances and trying to provide for your family and have a nice Christmas or a nice Thanksgiving.”

If you need help, you can call the DVRC at 505-248-3165. If you need help on Christmas and New Year’s Day, they ask you to call 911.