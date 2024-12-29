Dry January becomes an increasingly popular trend among locals

More and more people are choosing to take January off from drinking alcohol.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people have been stirring up a fun holiday beverage these past few weeks.

But as we head into the new year thousands of people will be participating in “Dry January” and avoiding alcohol all month.

That is already an easy thing for A.J. Johnson.

“It’s nice because I don’t drink at all,” he said. “So it’s nice having a place where all the options don’t have alcohol in them.”

And that’s why he loves Lost Cultures Tea Bar in northwest Albuquerque.

An easy way to stick to your booze-free month is to find a replacement drink, like one of these mocktails, a cocktail without alcohol.

“It’s really nice,” Johnson said. “I love coming here, mostly (for) the tea, but then also seeing all like the mocktails, and it’s really fun, like my friend’s drink had, like all the flair.”

Anna Chrystal is a bartender at Lost Cultures. She said all the drinks are crafted with wellness in mind.

“I think it’s popping,” Chrystal said. “It’s getting more popular. More people want that option without the pressure of alcohol and having to drink.”

While other bars are ready to pop champagne — they’re getting ready to celebrate — without the hangover.

“Last year, New Year’s Eve, it was the busiest day of the year,” Chrystal said.

Dry January can also be a way to jump into your fitness goals.

The National Library of Medicine wrote that avoiding alcohol can lead to better sleep, more energy and losing weight.

Korbie Ntiforo is the owner of Training Innovations Gym in northeast Albuquerque. He said you can’t outwork those liquid calories.

“The reason why alcohol is more harmful, and it’s actually going to derail your fitness progress quicker than eating more fat, is because of the fact that alcohol, when you consume it by the body, it’s considered it’s a number one priority by the liver to detox the alcohol,” Ntiforo said.

Civic Science, an opinion analytics platform, reported that 25 percent of Americans 21 and older ditched alcohol last month.

Chrystal said the more the merrier.

“It’s exciting to have more people on that wave of like, ‘Yeah, let’s just treat ourselves with a fancy drink,’” she said.