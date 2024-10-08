Early voting now underway in Bernalillo County

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Early voting is now underway in Bernalillo County at the Clerk’s Annex as Election Day is less than a month away.

You can visit the Clerk’s Annex, at 1500 Lomas Blvd. N.W. in Albuquerque, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s no need to register to vote before you go as New Mexico offers same-day registration. When you go to vote, you just need to bring a photo ID and some form of identification showing your name and current address, such as:

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Student ID card

Other government document, including an ID issued by an Indigenous nation, tribe, or pueblo

The county will add locations and extend hours, starting Oct. 19.

If you’d like to see a sample ballot before you go and vote, you can visit the Bernalillo County Clerk’s website at this link. The sample ballot will show you not only the presidential race, the U.S. House race in your district and the statewide U.S. Senate race but also local races such as:

State representatives

State senators

County officials

Bernalillo County municipal court judges

The ballot will also show you certain county and city questions, constitutional amendments and other measures you’ll vote on.

An idea with the sample ballot is to give you a chance to research candidates and issues before you cast your vote.

If you’re looking for more information about the election, including early voting locations or any questions related to voting, visit the county clerk’s website. You can also call them at 505-243-VOTE (8683) or email them at clerk@bernco.gov.