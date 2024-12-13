ENMU will keep tuition and fees the same for 2025-26 year

PORTALES, N.M. — The Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents signed off on keeping tuition and fees the same for the 2025-26 school year.

The ENMU Board of Regents affirmed the administration’s recommendation for a 0% increase for students next school year. ENMU attributes this move to “continued substantial state support, strong enrollment, and improved retention of students.”

According to ENMU, this is the fourth year the university hasn’t raised its tuition.

“ENMU remains committed to providing access to affordable, high-quality education,” said James Johnston, the chancellor of ENMU. “I appreciate the Board of Regents’ support of our efforts and the great work of our staff to, once again, keep our tuition and fee rate flat.”